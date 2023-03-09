Michigan Lottery contributes $1.25B to public schools

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced that the Michigan Lottery will be contributing $1.25 billion to Michigan schools.

On Thursday, March 9, Whitmer joined the Michigan Lottery to announce their contribution to the School Aid Fund in the 2022 fiscal year, the state said. This marks the fourth consecutive year that the Lottery has given more than $1 billion to Michigan schools.

“The Michigan Lottery’s contributions to our schools over the last 50 years have helped students across the state succeed,” said Whitmer. “These funds help us continue making historic investment in public education and give every student the tools they need to succeed in the classroom and beyond.”

According to the state, the School Aid Fund provides funding for public education, including special education, at-risk programs, early childhood education, and adult education.

“During the course of its 50-year history, the Lottery has raised more than $27 billion for public education in Michigan,” said Lottery Commissioner Brian O. Neill. “These incredible results would not be possible without the support of our players, retailers, vendors, and dedicated public-service professionals across state government.”

Under state law, all profits from the Lottery go to the School Aid Fund. The state said that approximately 25 cents of each dollar spent on a Michigan Lottery ticket in the 2022 fiscal year was used to support public education.

In February, Whitmer released her Executive Recommendation for the School Aid Fund.

The state said this recommendation included the highest per-student investment in Michigan history for the fifth year in a row without raising taxes, landmark funding to help students and adults build critical reading skills, and free breakfast and lunch to all Michigan public school students.

