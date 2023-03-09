Michigan State Police seize record-breaking amount of fentanyl during traffic stop

PAW PAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A traffic stop Tuesday morning resulted in the arrest of a California man and the seizure of roughly 13 pounds of fentanyl.

According to authorities, troopers initiated the traffic stop just after 9:30 a.m. on I-94 in Paw Paw Township due to the vehicle’s improper lane use and cracked windshield. Police said when they spoke with the driver, they saw signs of criminal activity and the driver consented to the vehicle being searched.

Police said they found almost nine pounds of fentanyl inside four heat-sealed bags that were in a duffle bag. Additional information obtained during the traffic stop reportedly led to the discovery of more than four pounds of fentanyl at a second location, where $30,000 was seized.

The driver, a 25-year-old man from California, was arrested on charges of possession with intent to deliver more than 1000 grams of fentanyl. Police said the man is believed to have been smuggling fentanyl to Michigan from California.

The Michigan State Police Fifth District Hometown Security Team said the incident was the largest seizure of fentanyl during a traffic stop in the state. Police said it could have produced about three million fentanyl-laced pills with a total street value of about $9 million.

