Police: Saginaw Co. man reported missing

SAGINAW CO., Mich. (WNEM) - The Saginaw Police Department reported that a Saginaw County man is missing.

On Wednesday, March 8 at about 4 p.m., the Saginaw Police Department said in a Facebook post that Dakota Stevens of Saginaw County had been reported missing since Tuesday, March 7.

Police said Stevens drives a dark blue GMC Sanoma truck with an extended cab.

If you have any information about this incident, call the Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office at 989-797-4580.

