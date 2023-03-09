Supporters speak in favor of animal rescue following police search warrant

KOCHVILLE TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - After the Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office removed several animals from Amazing Grace Animal Rescue under a search warrant on Monday, numerous people have been voicing their support for the shelter.

“Everything about this place is full honesty, full disclosure and I have never seen anyone go above and beyond for animals. Never,” said Heather Brown of Brighton

Brown spoke passionately about her experience with Amazing Grace Animal Rescue of Kochville Township. When she heard the news that the shelter was under investigation for having sickly animals, she said she was in disbelief.

“Shawna has sacrificed countless hours and her money and us as people who donate to their facility. You got countless volunteers who will say all these things about these animals. And to be realistic, you get hundreds and hundreds of animals funneling in and out of there. Amazing Grace will treat what they can see,” Brown said.

Brown said she has adopted three cats from Amazing Grace, including one cat named Eden. She said her experience with them has always been positive as they go the extra mile to treat the animals that come through the door.

“If a cat has a weepy eye, if they have nose or something, they’re going to give them medicine, they’re going to try to get them in the vet and obviously there’s a wait to get into the vet,” Brown said.

She has recommended the shelter to her friends, like Jennifer Purifoy who got her dog Roxy from there.

Purifoy said Amazing Grace is like no other animal rescue she has ever been to.

“Each and every time it’s a flurry of activity. Everyone is out there petting the animals, walking the animals, cleaning, feeding, watering. They’re engaging with the animals in a level you do not see at a standard shelter, certainly not the kill the shelters,” Purifoy said.

Both Purifoy and Brown agree that adopting from Amazing Grace has changed their lives, and they said they want that side of the story to be known.

“I can thoroughly say that I owe them a debt of gratitude because my Roxy girl rescued me way more than I rescued her,” Purifoy said.

“Everybody wants to complain when there’s a couple of edge cases of bad things that happen. But where are the stories like my Eden? I can’t even imagine her not being here today. I can’t. She’s literally my entire world,” Brown said.

Read next:

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.