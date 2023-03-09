Winter 2022-2023 Recap: Top 10 warmth, below average snow

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Although the astronomical season doesn’t wrap up until March 20th at 5:24 PM, our climatological season of winter wrapped up on February 28th.

For consistent records, meteorological/climatological seasons follow the calendar, rather than Earth’s position in it’s orbit. For meteorological winter, this runs from December 1st - February 28th/29th. We have now entered the spring season which goes from March 1st through May 31st.

Our winter season of 2022-2023 featured mixed results when it comes to your winter thoughts. Let’s take a look at the results for Saginaw, Flint, and Houghton Lake below.

Editors Note: These three areas are the ones included as they are official National Weather Service climate reporting stations.

Temperature: Top Ten Warmth

The result that may not surprise you is that temperatures checked in well above average. It felt like we never went through a prolonged stretch of bitterly cold temperatures. In fact, in Saginaw our longest stretch of days below 30 degrees for a high was only 4 days, with only 5 days in the Flint area.

For both cities, all three months individually checked in above average for the month. Below are the significant results for Saginaw and Flint:

Saginaw: 4th warmest January 10th warmest February

Flint: 6th warmest January 8th warmest February

Houghton Lake: 2nd warmest January 8th warmest February



And it wasn’t just a few of those months making the top ten lists on their own. The winter season as a whole ended up being the 6th warmest on record in Saginaw and the 8th warmest on record in Flint. Houghton Lake came in with Top 5 warmth, with the 4th warmest winter season on record.

Snowfall: Below Average, But Maybe Not As Much As You Think

When you think mild winter, you probably think below average snowfall and that ended up being the case. But while that’s not surprising, it may surprise you that for as much as it may have felt we were often disappointed with many chances for snow fizzling out before they arrived, or melting quickly, the lack of snow wasn’t significant enough to make the top ten of our “snowless” winters.

All three areas started slow, with Saginaw only seeing 5.1″ of snow in December, which was around 6.5″ short of average. Flint did better with 9 inches, but still ended up about 2.5″ shy of December’s normal snow. Houghton Lake was 3″ behind the pace, with only 12.1″ during a prime lake-effect snow month of December.

Saginaw and Flint both managed double digit snowfall in the month of January, ramping up in the last third of the month with a more active pattern. This continued into February for Saginaw, with 13.2″ of snow, but Flint dropped back to only 5.9″, which was roughly 7″ behind the February pace.

Houghton Lake was almost 50% below the average snowfall for the month of January, with only 8.7″ compared to the average of 16.4″ for January. The area made up for it in February with 5″ above average snowfall, with 18.6″ for the month. That was good for the 10th snowiest February on record.

All in all, Saginaw ended the winter season with 30.9″ of snow, compared to the average of 37.1″. Flint ended the season around 11″ below average with 28.4″ of snow, compared to the average 39.5″.

This was the first season below average for Flint since 2018.

More surprisingly, Saginaw failed to reach the average (37.1″) for the 10th winter in a row, using 1991-2020 climate normal values. It’s important to know, this is just for the winter season, not the entire snow season.

Precipitation: Liquid (Rain & Snow)

When it came to our water content, we actually came out very close to average in both Saginaw and Flint. This followed the 9th driest January in the Flint area, the 6th wettest February in Saginaw, and 7th wettest February in the Flint area.

The end result was around 0.59″ above average (6.13″ of liquid) for the winter season in Saginaw and 0.42″ below average in Flint (5.14″ of liquid).

Houghton Lake followed a similar path to the other cities, with around 0.50″ more than average in liquid precipitation. This was a middle of the road result and didn’t qualify for a top ten season on the dry or wet side.

