Wolverines suffer loss in Big Ten Tournament

CHIGACO (WNEM) - A disappointing loss for the Michigan Wolverines in the Big Ten Tournament.

TV5′s Cole Martens was live in Chicago to give an overview of what happened.

Michigan needed to have a win to have a chance to make the NCAA tournament, but sadly that was not the case as they suffered a devastating loss to Rutgers.

The main issue for the Wolverines was their offense as it was as cold as the Chicago weather.

Michigan shot a shocking four from 21 from the field in the second half allowing Rutgers to take a lead and pull away.

And if that wasn’t bad enough, at the one minute mark in the half they only made one shot.

Michigan had a strong start with a 7-0 run and had a three point lead going into the half but Rutgers kept answering back.

Dickinson led the Wolverines with 24 points, seven rebounds, and three blocks. He was also the only Wolverine with double digit scoring. The Wolverines didn’t play their usual basketball.

“It was just a really rough second half for this group. At times we got a little out of character as far as what we do instead of just keeping it simple, like we did in the first half,” said Juwan Howard, Michigan head coach.

“This game, though, I should have did a better job of trusting my teammates. I think that’s one thing if I could go back and change, is just try to kick it out a little bit more. I should have trusted my teammates more. They’re obviously more than capable,” said Hunter Dickinson, Michigan junior center.

For the Wolverines now they have to hope the community sees something that they did earlier in the season for them to have a chance to make the NCAA tournament.

For Michigan State, they will be playing Ohio State tomorrow at 2:30 p.m. EST.

