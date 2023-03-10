Family seeking justice for loved one killed in shooting

BURTON, Mich. (WNEM) - A family is seeking justice after their loved one was shot and killed outside a popular restaurant, and the investigator who was on the case is no longer with the police department.

The family said they believe racial discrimination played a part in why justice hasn’t been served.

Family, friends, and supporters gathered outside of the Burton Police Department on Thursday, March 9, to demand justice for their loved one.

It was the night of Nov. 12, 2022, around 9 p.m. Jeffery Flick Sr. was shot and killed in the Starlite Diner parking lot on Center Road in Burton. His fiancé Tami Magee was working at Starlite the night of the shooting. She said she believes the Burton officer in charge of the case knows who is responsible for the shooting, but never took action.

That officer is no longer with the department, resigning his position after an incident in February which led to him being charged with ethnic intimidation and assault and battery.

“I feel like the whole time, he hasn’t been doing anything for the case. I’ve reached out to him numerous times, emails, calls, no responses. The only response I got is that he wasn’t going to have any more communication with me because I’m not family and that he would have to go through next of kin, which is his son. He’s never called him neither, never,” Magee said.

She said she was also assaulted that night. She said as she was holding her fiancé and screaming for help, one of her coworkers whom she had a verbal dispute prior to the shooting came up and kicked her in the face.

“Being kicked in the face, pregnant, and they tell me that I can’t do nothing for that. And the girl never, nothing. And that was the day after. And they don’t let me press charges and I don’t know or understand why,” Magee said.

She said she believes the case has not been taken seriously because of her race and said the recent charges against the former officer prove it.

“We don’t even know what’s going on with the case, we don’t know what’s going on at all. We just want some answers,” Magee said.

She said she is not just seeking justice for herself and her fiancé, but all his loved ones that were left behind.

“He’s got older kids; he’s got a grandson and he fights every day and he struggles every day and he just tries to be strong for everyone else. They all need justice,” Magee said.

The family said they will not stop until they get justice.

TV5 has reached out to Burton police for comment but has not heard back.

