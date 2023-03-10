First Alert: Snowy roads Friday morning -- extra time needed

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Snow took a little while to pick up overnight as drier air initially held it off, but since it’s broken through we’ve seen snow picking up heavily in a few areas. Going through this morning, the biggest takeaway is leaving some extra time as you head out. If your car is parked outside you’ll need a few minutes to clear it off as well.

Most of our viewing area is under a Winter Weather Advisory. We are running our First Alert Weather Day through this morning as that’s where the largest impacts from the snow and wind are expected. There are a few school closings too, take a look on our Closings & Delays page.

There is a First Alert Weather Day for the snow for Friday. (WNEM)

Today - First Alert Weather Day

As you head out you can track the snow with our Interactive Radar! Snow has been widespread across the entire area so you are guaranteed to see some this morning. If you do have school today, have your snow boots ready to go and your layers (with the northeast wind being factored in) at the bus stop.

For your morning drive you’ll need at least 5 to 10 extra minutes, even more in some cases (where the heaviest snow is falling near Flint). Roadways are not expected to make significant improvements until the late-morning and afternoon hours as salt and road treatments start to work more.

Through the morning drive and bus stops from 6 to 8 AM, snow will be widespread everywhere with the northeast wind gusting from 25 to 35 mph. This will cause snow to blow across the pavement, and there could be some drifting along the shoreline of Lake Huron on M-25 where winds will be strongest right off the water.

Snow on Friday morning will be widespread leading to poor roads. (WNEM)

Near noon, we’ll start to see snow breaking up starting in our northwestern zones (Clare, Harrison, and Houghton Lake). At this time, snow will still be holding on along I-75, in Flint, and across the Thumb. Snow rates will be lower at this time as we start to get on the backside of this storm system.

Snow will start tapering off to the west at noon on Friday. (WNEM)

By 3 PM, snow will be tapering off even more, really only holding on to the Thumb at this point. The northeast wind will still be continuing so this could create some lake-enhancement to the snow, but we haven’t seen lake-enhancement pan out in most of our storms this winter so it’s only a possibility.

Snow will continue to pull out of Mid-Michigan through the afternoon. (WNEM)

By the evening, a few lake-effect flurries will remain across the Thumb, but the main event with this snow will be over by then. When all is wrapped up, snow totals will land between 1″ and 4″ in our northwestern zones. Dry air initially and lighter snowfall up there is what will cut into those totals. 2″ to 5″ can be expected in Central Michigan, the Tri-Cities, and the Western Thumb. There could be some isolated 6″ totals in that 2-5″ range, but these would be isolated and are more of an exception. 3″ to 6″ is expected in Flint, Lapeer, and the Eastern Thumb. This is where some of the heaviest snow has been early this morning, and the Eastern Thumb could see a slight bit of lake-enhancement. As mentioned above, the lake-enhancement is only a small possibility.

Highest snow totals Friday will be to the southeast. (WNEM)

Tonight & Weekend

Past a few lake-effect flurries in the Thumb, the overnight will be dry with only mostly cloudy skies. Lows will fall to around 22 degrees with a north wind at 5 to 15 mph, gusting to 20 mph. Those gusts will only be earlier in the overnight.

By Saturday, partly to mostly cloudy skies will be observed with only a few flurries remaining in the Northeastern Thumb. Highs will be up to around 30 degrees with a northeast wind at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday night sees lows falling to around 21 degrees.

On Sunday, another round of scattered snow moves through, but it should only bring about 1″ or less. Highs will be up to 34 degrees, though much of the day is spent below-freezing. There could be more travel impacts on Sunday morning and in the evening too. Some of that snow will continue into Monday too.

We’ll dry out a bit into the middle of next week, give that a look in the full TV5 First Alert 7-Day Forecast!

