Flint Police searching for missing man

Todd James Walsh
Todd James Walsh(Flint Police Department)
By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 10:58 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Flint Police Department is searching for a missing man.

Todd James Walsh, 27, was last seen on Feb. 1 in the 1900 block of Colon Street in Flint.

He has two tattoos on his right arm – one is a Batman symbol and the other is a quote that reads “Your first breath took mine away.”

Walsh also has a scar from a gunshot wound on his left arm, police said.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact Flint Police Officer Hayman at 810-237-6824.

Read next:

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The missing person has been found safe.
Missing Saginaw Co. man found safe
Helicopter transport service provider shuts down
Escaped buffalo in Caro.
Escaped buffalo turn heads in Caro
After the Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office removed several animals from Amazing Grace Animal...
Supporters speak in favor of animal rescue following police search warrant
Friday morning's commute will have snowy conditions.
Cooler Thursday, snow starts Thursday night

Latest News

A Michigan State Police helicopter helped track down a home invasion and vehicle theft suspect...
MSP chopper leads to arrest of home invasion, vehicle theft suspect
The Mackinac Island passenger ferry Chippewa will be converted from diesel to electric...
Mackinaw Island ferry to be converted to electric power
The Michigan State University Police Department shared the handwritten note found with the MSU...
Police share handwritten note from MSU shooter, additional updates
Here are the top stories we're following today.
TV5 News Update: Friday Morning, March 10th