Flint Police searching for missing man
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 10:58 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Flint Police Department is searching for a missing man.
Todd James Walsh, 27, was last seen on Feb. 1 in the 1900 block of Colon Street in Flint.
He has two tattoos on his right arm – one is a Batman symbol and the other is a quote that reads “Your first breath took mine away.”
Walsh also has a scar from a gunshot wound on his left arm, police said.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact Flint Police Officer Hayman at 810-237-6824.
Read next:
- Police share handwritten note from MSU shooter, additional updates
- University police leaders speak about campus safety
- Flint FD requests new fire trucks
Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.
Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.