Flint Police searching for missing man

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Flint Police Department is searching for a missing man.

Todd James Walsh, 27, was last seen on Feb. 1 in the 1900 block of Colon Street in Flint.

He has two tattoos on his right arm – one is a Batman symbol and the other is a quote that reads “Your first breath took mine away.”

Walsh also has a scar from a gunshot wound on his left arm, police said.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact Flint Police Officer Hayman at 810-237-6824.

