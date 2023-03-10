Gilchrist addresses how new Lowering MI Costs Plan will affect taxpayers

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - On Tuesday, March 7, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed the Lowering Michigan Costs Plan into law, which includes a rollback on the retirement tax that was implemented more than a decade ago.

Whitmer’s Lowering Michigan Costs Plan would repeal the retirement tax, boost the working families tax credit, and deliver Pre-K for every 4-year-old in Michigan.

Repealing the retirement tax would save 500,000 households an average of $1,000 a year which will help address inflation head on. It will also expand the working families tax credit by refunding $3,000 to about 700,000 Michigan families.

TV5 spoke with LT. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist on what taxpayers should expect with this new bill.

“For the people that are retired it means that your retirement income, your 401k, your pension, however you would make your retirement income, won’t be taxed by the state of Michigan in the way that it has been,” Gilchrist said. “We’re going to phase that in over the next four years. The ones for public safety professionals like police and fire, EMT that will go into effect immediately and so everybody’s going to benefit from that over the next few years. For people that are eligible for the working families tax credit you’ll be able to see this relief.”

An advance refund payment will be issued automatically to each eligible taxpayer. The rebate could be disbursed into accounts that were authorized for direct deposit for their 2022 individual income tax refund.

There will be no advance refund payments after Dec. 31.

Read next:

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.