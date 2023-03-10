Gilchrist addresses how new Lowering MI Costs Plan will affect taxpayers

On Tuesday, March 8, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed the Lowering Michigan Costs Plan into law, which includes a rollback on the retirement tax.
By La'Nita Brooks and Hannah Mose
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 5:24 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - On Tuesday, March 7, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed the Lowering Michigan Costs Plan into law, which includes a rollback on the retirement tax that was implemented more than a decade ago.

Whitmer’s Lowering Michigan Costs Plan would repeal the retirement tax, boost the working families tax credit, and deliver Pre-K for every 4-year-old in Michigan.

Repealing the retirement tax would save 500,000 households an average of $1,000 a year which will help address inflation head on. It will also expand the working families tax credit by refunding $3,000 to about 700,000 Michigan families.

TV5 spoke with LT. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist on what taxpayers should expect with this new bill.

“For the people that are retired it means that your retirement income, your 401k, your pension, however you would make your retirement income, won’t be taxed by the state of Michigan in the way that it has been,” Gilchrist said. “We’re going to phase that in over the next four years. The ones for public safety professionals like police and fire, EMT that will go into effect immediately and so everybody’s going to benefit from that over the next few years. For people that are eligible for the working families tax credit you’ll be able to see this relief.”

An advance refund payment will be issued automatically to each eligible taxpayer. The rebate could be disbursed into accounts that were authorized for direct deposit for their 2022 individual income tax refund.

There will be no advance refund payments after Dec. 31.

Read next:

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Helicopter transport service provider shuts down
The missing person has been found safe.
Missing Saginaw Co. man found safe
The Michigan State University Police Department shared the handwritten note found with the MSU...
Police share handwritten note from MSU shooter, additional updates
Escaped buffalo in Caro.
Escaped buffalo turn heads in Caro
After the Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office removed several animals from Amazing Grace Animal...
Supporters speak in favor of animal rescue following police search warrant

Latest News

Gilchrist addresses how new Lowering MI Costs Plan will affect taxpayers
MSP seeking proposals from communities to reduce risk of natural disasters
MSU sendoff for Ohio State game.
MSU players gets sendoff into game; family, fans react
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Mid-Michigan child care organizations receive funding to serve more families