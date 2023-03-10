Mid-Michigan child care organizations receive funding to serve more families

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - The Flint and Genesee Chamber Foundation and Huron County Economic Development Corporation are two of the 16 organizations receiving $150,000 each in grant funding to help expand child care options, serve more families, and lower costs for parents.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced on Friday that 16 organizations serving Michiganders in 81 counties are receiving $2.4 million in Regional Child Care Planning Grants from the Early Childhood Investment Corporation’s (ECIC) Child Care Innovation Fund.

“Access to quality, affordable child care supports parents as they work, ensures kids have the support they need to grow into their best selves, and helps businesses hire, recruit, and retain talent,” said Whitmer.

“This is an exciting time as for the first time ever, in many communities across Michigan, economic development leaders are coming together with early childhood leaders to work alongside municipalities and major employers on solving their community’s child care crisis,” said Dawne Bell, CEO of the Early Childhood Investment Corporation.

The ECIC was created in 2005 to serve as a statewide leader in early childhood.

The ECIC collaborates to increase public and private investment in the earliest years, elevate issues affecting young children and their families, and continuously improve Michigan’s comprehensive early childhood system. The aim is to create a future where all young children in Michigan and their families thrive.

To learn more about ECIC and the Child Care Innovation Fund, click here.

Through the Regional Child Care Planning Grant, ECIC, in partnership with MDE and MEDC, will bring economic development, employers, municipalities, parents, and early childhood leaders together in regional coalitions to understand child care facilities, workforce needs, develop a plan that meets the needs and preferences of working families, and address Michigan’s pressing need for high-quality, affordable child care.

