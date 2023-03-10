MSP chopper leads to arrest of home invasion, vehicle theft suspect

A Michigan State Police helicopter helped track down a home invasion and vehicle theft suspect in Flint.
By Emily Brown
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 12:13 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A Michigan State Police helicopter helped track down a home invasion and vehicle theft suspect in Flint.

MSP aviation observed a reckless driver in a Jeep Compass in Flint at 10:30 p.m. on March 9, MSP said, adding they alerted the troopers in the area so they could conduct a traffic stop.

During the stop, the driver fled, police said. A pursuit was not initiated because Trooper 6 was able to track down the driver’s movements, MSP said.

The driver eventually abandoned the car and ran away, but troopers found him and arrested him, according to MSP.

The investigation found the man, a 35-year-old from Pontiac, had broken into a home in Flint and stole the Jeep from the homeowner, MSP said.

The driver was lodged at the Genesee County Jail for home invasion, unlawfully driving away an automobile, fleeing and eluding, resisting and obstructing police, possession of cocaine, and driving while license is suspended.

