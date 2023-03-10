MSP seeking proposals from communities to reduce risk of natural disasters

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) – The Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division of the Michigan State Police is working to help local communities reduce the risks from natural disasters.

The new Safeguarding Tomorrow Revolving Loan Fund Program, which was created as part of Sen. Gary Peters’ Safeguarding Tomorrow Through Ongoing Risk Mitigation (STORM) Act, will provide $500 million in funds for hazard and disaster mitigation projects, the state said.

MSP is seeking proposals from communities that would implement these projects to be funded through low-interest loans.

The MSP needs to provide a list of proposals, generated from communities, to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to apply for funding, the state said. If the funding is approved, the communities that complete an online form will be able to submit a formal application for a loan.

“Natural disasters have taken lives, damaged property, and devastated families in Michigan and all across the country. The Safeguarding Tomorrow Loan Program I created will help our local governments invest in resilient infrastructure projects like sea walls and stormwater management systems that can safeguard residents, homes and small businesses from extreme weather, flooding, and shoreline erosion,” Peters said.

Peters said he urges local governments to submit proposals to MSP by the deadline of March 24 so the state can apply for the necessary funding.

The state said projects that are designed to reduce disaster risks for communities from the impact of natural hazards, such as droughts, heatwaves, severe storms, and extreme winter weather, are eligible for the program.

Communities interested in applying for a loan must complete the online project information form by March 24, 2023.

