Newborn found abandoned inside bathroom trashcan, police say

Officers located the infant around 3:30 p.m. and took the baby to the hospital for further...
Officers located the infant around 3:30 p.m. and took the baby to the hospital for further treatment.(MGN)
By Debra Worley
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 10:51 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FULLERTON, Calif. (Gray News) – Officers with the Fullerton Police Department found a newborn abandoned inside the trashcan of a gas station restroom Thursday, according to a news release.

Officers located the infant around 3:30 p.m. and took the baby to the hospital for further treatment. Authorities said the newborn is stable but is in need of critical care.

The Safety Surrendered Baby Law was signed into California state law in January of 2006.

Its intent is to save the lives of newborns at risk of abandonment by encouraging parents to safely surrender the infant within 72 hours of birth, with no questions asked.

The law requires the baby to be taken to a hospital, designated fire station or other designated surrender sites.

If you need help finding a Safe Haven location or would like to speak to a licensed counselor, call the National Safe Haven crisis hotline at 1-866-99BABY1.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The missing person has been found safe.
Missing Saginaw Co. man found safe
Helicopter transport service provider shuts down
Escaped buffalo in Caro.
Escaped buffalo turn heads in Caro
After the Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office removed several animals from Amazing Grace Animal...
Supporters speak in favor of animal rescue following police search warrant
Friday morning's commute will have snowy conditions.
Cooler Thursday, snow starts Thursday night

Latest News

Alligators are active this time of year. This one waddled through the woods to find water and...
Alligator bursts through screened-in porch to dive into backyard pool
A Michigan State Police helicopter helped track down a home invasion and vehicle theft suspect...
MSP chopper leads to arrest of home invasion, vehicle theft suspect
FILE: An image of Ben Franklin is seen on a $100 bill.
Bank regulators seize Silicon Valley Bank in largest bank failure since the Great Recession
Alligators are active this time of year. This one waddled through the woods to find water and...
Alligator bursts through screened in porch to dive into backyard pool
The Mackinac Island passenger ferry Chippewa will be converted from diesel to electric...
Mackinaw Island ferry to be converted to electric power