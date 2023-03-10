Police share handwritten note from MSU shooter, additional updates

The Michigan State University Police Department shared the handwritten note found with the MSU shooter and additional updates on the shooting that killed three students and injured five others on the East Lansing campus on Feb. 13.(MSU Police)
By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 9:31 AM EST
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - The Michigan State University Police Department shared the handwritten note found with the MSU shooter and additional updates on the shooting that killed three students and injured five others on the East Lansing campus on Feb. 13.

The three students killed were identified as Brian Fraser, a sophomore from Grosse Pointe, Arielle Anderson, a junior from Grosse Pointe, and Alexandria Verner, a junior from Clawson.

Anthony McRae first opened fire on students inside Berkey Hall shortly before 8:20 p.m. on Feb. 13, MSU Police said.

Police released the following timeline of events from that night:

  • 8:18 p.m. – First shots fired call at Berkey Hall received by Ingham County 911
  • 8:20 p.m. – Officers entered Berkey Hall
  • 8:24 p.m. – McRae entered the Union
  • 8:26 p.m. – First report of shooting at the Union
  • 8:26 p.m. – McRae exited the Union and left campus
  • 8:27 p.m. – Officers arrived at the Union
  • 8:30 p.m. – First emergency alert notification sent
  • 8:31 p.m. – Second emergency alert notification sent
  • 11:18 p.m. – Photo of suspect shared on MSU DPPS social media
  • 11:35 p.m. – Ingham County 911 receives call of person matching the description walking on Lake Lansing Rd near High St in the City of Lansing
  • 11:49 p.m. – Officers approach McRae and he shoots himself

McRae died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was found with a note in his pocket that read “Why? Why? Why? I’ve been hurt.” The note also made threats toward other schools and places.

WARNING: The note contains explicit language and details that may be disturbing to read.

“While McRae states in the note that he was acting with others, investigators from MSU DPPS, Michigan State Police and the FBI have determined through comprehensive reviews and detailed follow-up that McRae acted alone and was not working with other people. This claim is unfounded,” MSU Police said.

Ingham County 911 received 2,100 phone calls from 8 p.m. Feb. 13 to 1 a.m. Feb. 14, MSU Police said, adding that is equivalent to two and a half days of calls for the dispatch center.

The shooting remains under investigation.

The following services are available for those seeking support:

  • MSU Student Health Services - General info: 517-884-6526; Nurse on-call: 517-353-9165
  • MSU Employee Assistance Program - EAP is a confidential, free counseling service for employees: 517-355-4506, eap@msu.edu.
  • Counseling and Psychiatry Services - CAPS is the place for students seeking help for a wide range of health concerns.
  • MSU Department of Psychiatry - Psychiatry Clinic: 517-353-3070

