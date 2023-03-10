Quiet weekend start, snow showers return Sunday & Monday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Snow made for a messy morning commute, with another round of school closings around parts of Mid-Michigan.

As we head into the weekend, things should quiet down a bit, even with another chance for snow showers coming in on Sunday. Unlike previous weekends where we warmed up significantly, temperatures will remain roughly in the same territory, so it doesn’t appear we’ll be getting rid of this round of snow quite as quickly.

This Evening & Overnight

Snow will continue in the Thumb and our northeastern counties longest tonight, with a north northeast wind flow off of Lake Huron. In the Thumb, that may continue into the overnight and the first half of Saturday.

Thankfully, the intensity of that snow should be on the lighter side for the most part, so accumulations from this evening forward should be pretty minor.

Temperatures have jumped into the 30s, and mostly at the freezing mark or a little bit above. This has helped many areas melt some of the snow that fell earlier today and as of 4:30 PM, our traffic map is showing mostly green, indicating normal road speeds.

Lows will settle below freezing on Friday night. (WNEM)

As we fall into the upper teens to middle 20s tonight, be mindful of any roads that have water on them as there may be patches of ice here and there. Not anticipating that to be a widespread issue, but possible here and there.

Saturday

Clouds will be tough to get rid of on Saturday, with mostly cloudy skies expected to linger over most of Mid-Michigan, most of the day. Sun may make an occasional appearance, especially in areas farther to the west away from Lake Huron and the Saginaw Bay. Flurries may linger in the Thumb, but these should be pretty minor.

Highs on Saturday will be in the 20s and 30s. (WNEM)

High temperatures on Saturday are expected to be in the low to middle 30s, with some 20s possible in the Thumb thanks to a continued northerly wind flow around 5 to 15 miles per hour.

Dry weather should last through Saturday evening, but snow showers will become possible the closer we get to daybreak on Sunday. Lows on Saturday night will be in the upper teens to middle 20s once again.

Sunday & Monday Snow Showers

Snow showers are expected to pass through at times on Sunday. (WNEM)

Snow showers will periodically move through the area on Sunday and Monday, and while they won’t be constant on either day, the persistence of those showers between two days will likely bring some minor snowfall accumulations of 1-2″ total between the two days. The hardest hit areas may see upwards of three inches. It will help that these totals would be spread over multiple days.

Snowfall between Sunday and Monday may add up to another 1-2" in most areas, heaviest areas pushing 3". (WNEM)

Between snow showers, both days can expect mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the lower to middle 30s.

Snow should eventually come to an end into Monday night for most, though a few lingering showers may stick around in the Thumb with the wind off of Lake Huron.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.