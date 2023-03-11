Quiet Saturday with scattered snow returning Sunday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Snowy conditions prevailed on Friday, fortunately roads improved pretty quickly with temperatures near freezing and the road salt that was put down. Thank you to our plow drivers for their work yesterday!

Starting off this weekend we have quieter weather, most will stay dry today too. On Sunday, we’ll start to see scattered snow showers move in. This will stretch into Monday too, but no high impact snow is expected as this disturbance passes by. We’ll only pick up a couple of inches (about 1″ each day). Temperatures hold consistently in the middle 30s through this weekend and into the start of next week too.

Today

Roads are in good shape as the sun starts to rise this morning. Official sunrise is at 6:55 AM, the time change tonight will take sunrise back to 7:53 AM on Sunday morning. Skies are clearer to the west, there are some clouds remaining over the eastern shore of the Thumb early this morning. We’ll see skies partly to mostly cloudy today, the best chance of seeing sun will be this morning. Today’s wind continues from the northeast with a speed of only 5 to 10 mph. This wind could bring a few lake-effect flurries to the Thumb this morning, but that chance stays minimal (less than 10%). While the wind is lighter, it will keep temperatures cooler today where highs only reach between 33 and 35 degrees. This is around 5 degrees below normal for mid-March.

Saturday sees highs up to around 33 to 35 degrees. (WNEM)

Tonight

Skies will stay mostly cloudy into tonight with lows falling to around 22 degrees. The wind will turn easterly, but be light at 5 mph or less. Wind chills will be kept to a minimum. There is the possibility for a few scattered snow showers to develop late in the overnight (or right near sunrise), but this chance only stands around 20%. Any snow that might develop will be light.

Saturday night will see lows falling into the lower 20s. (WNEM)

Sunday

The second half of the weekend sees scattered light snow showers. (WNEM)

Scattered snow showers will pick up in coverage just a bit more by midday Sunday, but even then it won’t be as widespread as Friday. These snow showers will continue to be light. Activity will hold into the evening, by then about 1″ or less will have been picked up through the day. This could lead to some slick spots in the evening, then eventually Monday morning when temperatures are below-freezing. Otherwise, much of this will melt instantly on the roads.

Sunday only sees 1" or less of snow. (WNEM)

Highs Sunday reach up to around 34 degrees with an east northeast wind from 5 to 10 mph. This will continue the stretch of below-normal temperatures that still holds even into the start of next week.

Monday Snow Showers

Those snow showers from Sunday will continue through Monday as the disturbance picks up and passes right over the Lower Peninsula. This should bring about another 1″ of snow to Mid-Michigan. Minimal impacts will be experienced again, likely only just a few slick spots by the time we head into Monday evening when temperatures fall back below freezing.

We'll add another 1-2" on Monday. (WNEM)

Monday should see high temperatures back up to around 34 degrees again. We do see temperatures starting to warm by the end of the workweek, take a look at that in your full TV5 First Alert 7-Day Forecast!

