Scattered snow Sunday & Monday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - It’s been a quiet start to the weekend around Mid-Michigan, with most of the area seeing some sunshine to kick things off.

Unfortunately, the Thumb has dealt with stubborn clouds and colder temperatures thanks to a northerly wind off of Lake Huron, a perhaps unwelcome, but pretty typical pattern this time of year. While the Thumb was the outlier today, clouds are expected to return to the rest of the area tonight and Sunday and our chance of snow will return to the forecast as well.

This Evening & Overnight

As for your Saturday evening plans, beyond the chilly temperatures that will develop as the sun sets tonight (6:37 PM), we should remain dry with increasing clouds. Any snow that may develop into Sunday morning would be expected after midnight, and frankly closer to the start of the day tomorrow.

Low temperatures will fall into the teens and 20s tonight. (WNEM)

Plan for wind chills to quickly drop into the teens this evening and temperatures will drop into the teens to middle 20s for overnight lows. Winds will be light from an easterly direction overnight.

Sunday

Scattered snow is possible on Sunday, though the coverage isn’t expected to be widespread or consistent through the day. There will likely be areas that don’t see a single flake on Sunday and it’s looking less impressive today than it did on Friday evening.

Light snow showers & flurries are possible on Sunday. (WNEM)

Even so, scattered snow showers and flurries will be possible. If any of these snow showers and flurries accumulate, we expect the results to be very minor, with 1″ or less expected.

Highs will be in the 30s for most on Sunday. (WNEM)

High temperatures on Sunday won’t be much different from the last several days, with cooler values to the east in the Thumb, upper 20s and low 30s, with middle 30s possible inland toward US-127. Wind chills will be colder, despite an easterly wind only around 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Snow showers will remain possible Sunday night into Monday morning. With temperature dropping into the 20s Sunday night, roads will need to be monitored for Monday morning’s commute.

Monday

Snow showers are expected at times on Monday. (WNEM)

Scattered snow showers will remain possible on Monday, and there’s a chance we could see better accumulation potential as we kick start the workweek. There are some hints that some (not all) of the snow showers on Monday could have some intense bursts of snow, which could lead to pockets of heavier snow and quick accumulation. This would lead to rapidly changing road conditions and lower visibility.

Between Sunday & Monday, another 1-2" of snow is possible. (WNEM)

A quick 1-2″ of accumulation in spots on Monday is possible, and if something heavier develops, a total over 2″ isn’t completely off the table. With the scattered nature of the snow, these accumulations would not be uniform from town to town, and would be highly variable.

Highs on Monday will be a mix of upper 20s to middle 30s once again.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.