Flint Powers Catholic wins first ever hockey championship

PLYMOUTH, Mich. (WNEM) - The Flint Powers Catholic Chargers are making history after becoming hockey champions, the first hockey state title won in Genesee County.

It is the school’s first ever hockey state championship.

At the USA hockey arena in Plymouth was a battle for the ages for the division 3 state hockey championship.

Powers Catholic took the early lead 2-0 in the 1st period, but things got shaky as East Grand Rapids all of a sudden started pulling back until they tied the game with eight minutes to go in the 3rd period.

Things were going back and forth all the way until there was just 11 seconds, and all of a sudden, a goal scored with under five seconds left in the game gave the team the victory.

“Obviously in this situation I really don’t have too many words but, big players show up in big moments and I think that’s what me and a couple of the fellow seniors did tonight, and I mean we won it for our team and we all work together to make this big thing accomplishable for a school has never done it. I mean this is history, we just made it tonight,” said Mason Czarnecki, a senior on the team.

For Coach Travis Perry and Mason, the one word that just kept ringing out constantly for them was history.

“After last year, devastating right? We were devastated after that game,” Perry said. “To see them bounce back and face the adversity they faced last year, and this year is just, it’s an amazing group and Mason Czarnecki, what can you say about that kid right? He’s a finisher, he comes out gets a goal early, gets a goal late. You know, I mean if he’s not a dream team guy I don’t know what is.”

