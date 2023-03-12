MSU earns 7 seed, Izzo breaks NCAA Record

Tom Izzo has brought his team to 25 straight NCAA Tournaments
Michigan State's basketball team celebrates another NCAA Tournament appearance. Head Coach Tom Izzo now has the record for most consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances with 25, passing former Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski.(WILX)
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State did enough with a 19-12 record to earn a bid to their 25th straight NCAA Tournament.

They’ll play as a 7 seed in the East Region, taking on USC AT 12:15 p.m. ET on Friday. That game will be in Columbus, OH.

The Spartans’ run for the Big Ten Tournament fell short Friday with a 68-58 loss to a hot Ohio State team who lost in the semifinals to Purdue.

The Spartans have key wins against Kentucky, Villanova, Michigan, and Indiana.

The team’s 25th straight consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance is now an NCAA Record for head coach Tom Izzo, who passed former Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski.

During Sunday’s watch party, the Spartans celebrated his record with a tribute video and “25″ signs were held up by the team.

“It means the world to me,” said Izzo. “It means that I had lot of good players means that I had a lot of good staff. It means that I had a lot of good fans. You don’t win games over a period of time because of what you do, you win games because there’s a collection of people that are all doing their job.

“What does it mean to me? Probably everything, probably more than any other thing because it means you’ve had a group of people that have bought into a system and you as the head coach have maintained some sense of consistency over a long time,” Izzo added. “25 years and you know, we probably would have had 26 if it wasn’t for COVID but 25 years is a long time, but I still hope the best is yet to come.”

