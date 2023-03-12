Snow showers continue tonight, Monday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - It’s been a much cloudier second half of the weekend, and snow has returned to the area as well.

It’s been mostly light snow that hasn’t made too much of an impact and accumulations have been minor, if any. More snow is expected as we go through this evening and more is expected on Monday. This won’t come as a major snowstorm, but with the persistence of the showers into the start of the workweek, additional minor accumulations are possible.

This Evening & Overnight

Snow this evening should remain on the lighter side, with some areas only experiencing flurries. Accumulations, if any, should be under 1″ with any of this snow shower activity. Temperatures will be in the low 30s initially this evening for most outside of the Thumb, with wind chills in the teens and 20s.

Lows will settle in the 20s tonight. (WNEM)

Skies will be overcast to mostly cloudy outside of any snow showers, with temperatures expected to drop into the 20s tonight for overnight lows.

Snow will remain possible overnight, light initially, but could pick up the pace a little bit more toward daybreak as an incoming system moves in from the west. At this point, any Winter Weather Advisories remain to our southwest, but we’ll monitor things through the night. Even with light snow, some slippery roads are possible with temperatures dropping below freezing tonight.

Snow is expected on Monday morning, with slippery roads possible where snow has passed through. (WNEM)

From 2 AM to 8 AM, most accumulations are still expected to be under 1″ for most areas, though our northeastern areas (Alcona, Iosco) could get near that mark or slightly over, depending on the lake-effect response from Lake Huron.

Monday

Scattered snow will be possible through the day on Monday, with additional accumulation possible. While we don’t expect snowfall rates to approach some of the storms we’ve had recently, Monday will have a chance to bring rates higher than what we’ve experienced on Sunday and Sunday night/early Monday morning. Some of these bursts could drop visibility and lead to quick accumulation on the roads.

Snow showers will likely lead to 0.5" to 3" snowfall accumulations between Sunday night and Monday. (WNEM)

Accumulation after 8 AM is expected to range from 0.5″ to 2″, with the total between both Sunday evening through Monday landing between about 1-3″ of snowfall. These numbers, especially spread out, are very manageable, but still be mindful of road conditions.

Scattered snow is expected on Monday afternoon. (WNEM)

Highs on Monday are expected to remain very similar to the last few days, with highs in the 20s to middle 30s. Winds on Monday with be northerly around 10 to 15 miles per hour, which will keep wind chills in the teens and 20s.

Highs on Monday will be similar to the last few days. (WNEM)

Snow should wind down for most areas Monday evening, though the Thumb region, especially near the shoreline, could continue to see snow into Tuesday morning. Lows Monday night will be in the teens and low 20s.

