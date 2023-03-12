Snow showers Sunday, activity holds into Monday too

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Scattered snow showers have started to make their way to the ground this morning leaving some accumulations on roads in Flint. Drive safe if you have plans taking you out of the house early this morning! Like Friday, we’re expecting the roads to melt somewhat quick as temperatures work back towards 32 degrees and as any salt gets put down.

Snow showers will carry into Monday where we could see slightly high totals than Sunday, but across these two days we’re expecting a very manageable amount of snow. Temperatures will also stay below average as we start off the week.

Today

If you have to head out any time soon, track the snow with our Interactive Radar! Checking cameras around Mid-Michigan, on the freeways there is slush between lanes, but the active travel lines and tire tracks are just wet as cars drive over the snow. Traffic delays are far from major, but you might need a few extra minutes this morning for any Sunday morning plans. Snow showers are expected to stay scattered through the day, but do expect to see breaks in the snow from time to time. We’ll add about 1″ or less through today.

We'll pick up 1" or less of snow on Sunday. (WNEM)

Highs reach up to around 33 degrees, 35 for Flint. The east northeast wind at 5 to 10 mph is going to keep the Thumb and our eastern zones cooler again, just like we saw last week.

Sunday sees high temperatures into the lower to middle 30s. (WNEM)

Tonight

Scattered snow showers will continue going into tonight, though coverage will still be rather sparse. Overnight, some banding and a more concentrated area of snow will form on the west side of the state, closer to the low.

Temperatures fall back into the upper 20s tonight, so we’ll need to monitor road conditions on Monday morning as there could be icy spots from re-freezing. The wind overnight will be from the northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday night sees lows falling into the upper 20s. (WNEM)

Monday

The more concentrated area of snow will mostly stay on the west side of the state, but through Monday morning that could just clip our southwestern communities. Places like Mt. Pleasant, Alma, Ithaca, and Owosso have that best chance. This could lead to some quick changing road conditions, especially while temperatures are still below freezing in the morning.

Monday morning we could see snow more organized in our southwest zones. (WNEM)

That will also bolster some of the snow totals there, bringing the two-day total up to around 2″ to 3″. Most other areas are going to add up to 1″ through the day Monday with continued scattered snow showers.

Our two-day snow total will range between 1" and 3". (WNEM)

Highs on Monday reach up to around 32 degrees in the afternoon, so any road salt that is put down will be able to work quite efficiently. The wind on Monday will be from the north with a speed of 5 to 15 mph, gusting to 20 mph.

Tuesday and Wednesday hold dry weather, take a peek in your full TV5 First Alert 7-Day Forecast!

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.