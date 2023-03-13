Crime Stoppers looking for wanted man
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of a wanted man.
Crime Stoppers is looking for Antwain Deon Jones.
He has multiple felony warrants, including seven counts of felony firearm, delivery/manufacture of cocaine, fentanyl, and methamphetamine, two counts of animal fighting, and cruelty to animals.
He also has a misdemeanor assault for family strongarm.
Jones is 22-years-old and is described as 5′10″ and 170 pounds.
If you have information on his whereabouts, you can submit a tip anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-422-5245 or on their website.
