Crime Stoppers looking for wanted man

Antwain Deon Jones
Antwain Deon Jones
By Emily Brown
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of a wanted man.

Crime Stoppers is looking for Antwain Deon Jones.

He has multiple felony warrants, including seven counts of felony firearm, delivery/manufacture of cocaine, fentanyl, and methamphetamine, two counts of animal fighting, and cruelty to animals.

He also has a misdemeanor assault for family strongarm.

Jones is 22-years-old and is described as 5′10″ and 170 pounds.

If you have information on his whereabouts, you can submit a tip anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-422-5245 or on their website.

