Husband, wife both hit jackpots at casino totaling over $100K

According to the Rampart Casino, a husband and wife hit side-by-side jackpots playing $1 hands...
According to the Rampart Casino, a husband and wife hit side-by-side jackpots playing $1 hands of Four Card Keno on Saturday night.(Rampart Casino via KVVU)
By Caitlin Lilly and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) – A husband and wife who were gambling at a Las Vegas-area casino over the weekend hit jackpots totaling more than $100,000.

According to the Rampart Casino, the unidentified couple hit side-by-side jackpots playing $1 hands of Four Card Keno on Saturday night.

“We aren’t sure who has the bragging rights for the highest win, the husband or the wife, but one hit $87,240 and the other $13,048, adding up to more than $100K,” casino officials told KVVU.

Rampart Casino is located about 10 miles west of the Las Vegas Strip.

No further information about the couple was provided.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

La Niña occurs when cooler than average ocean temperatures occur in the Pacific.
La Niña Winter Ends: What usually follows in the spring?
Best public elementary schools in Michigan
Monday morning we could see snow more organized in our southwest zones.
Snow showers Sunday, activity holds into Monday too
Eugene Larry Karakanen
Man arrested after hostage situation, armed standoff with police
FILE - Protesters hold signs to protest gun violence at a student sit in at the Michigan state...
Gun reform coming in Michigan after 2nd school mass shooting

Latest News

Despite social media rumors, there was not a direct threat toward Midland Public Schools this...
Midland police officer sentenced for operating a vehicle while intoxicated
FILE - Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., speaks to reporters following a...
Mitch McConnell released from hospital, headed to inpatient rehab
President Biden took the state with the UK, Australian prime ministers.
Biden announces nuclear-powered submarines for Australia
President Biden took the state with the UK, Australian prime ministers.
Biden remarks on AUKUS partnership
Report sheds light on complaints against animal rescue