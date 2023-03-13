Man arrested after hostage situation, armed standoff with police

ARENAC CO., Mich. (WNEM) - An Arenac County man was arrested after police say he broke into a home, tied up two residents, and left with a female hostage before an armed standoff with police.

The timeline of events began shortly after 7 a.m. on Friday, March 10 when 44-year-old Eugene Karakanen, of Sterling, broke into a home on Wyatt Road in Standish Township, the Arenac County Sheriff’s Department said.

After breaking into the home, the sheriff’s department said Karakanen tied up two residents and then left with a female hostage.

The sheriff’s department located Karakanen’s vehicle near the scene of the home invasion.

After a collision with a patrol unit, Karakanen held the woman captive in his vehicle for nearly four hours, the sheriff’s department said.

The woman was eventually able to escape.

Karakanen then exited his vehicle armed with two handguns, the sheriff’s department said.

Officers utilized less than lethal force to subdue Karakanen and arrest him.

He was arraigned on 18 counts and is being held on a $2 million bond.

