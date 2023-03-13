Man arrested after hostage situation, armed standoff with police

Eugene Larry Karakanen
Eugene Larry Karakanen(Arenac County Sheriff's Office)
By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 10:59 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARENAC CO., Mich. (WNEM) - An Arenac County man was arrested after police say he broke into a home, tied up two residents, and left with a female hostage before an armed standoff with police.

The timeline of events began shortly after 7 a.m. on Friday, March 10 when 44-year-old Eugene Karakanen, of Sterling, broke into a home on Wyatt Road in Standish Township, the Arenac County Sheriff’s Department said.

After breaking into the home, the sheriff’s department said Karakanen tied up two residents and then left with a female hostage.

The sheriff’s department located Karakanen’s vehicle near the scene of the home invasion.

After a collision with a patrol unit, Karakanen held the woman captive in his vehicle for nearly four hours, the sheriff’s department said.

The woman was eventually able to escape.

Karakanen then exited his vehicle armed with two handguns, the sheriff’s department said.

Officers utilized less than lethal force to subdue Karakanen and arrest him.

He was arraigned on 18 counts and is being held on a $2 million bond.

Read next:

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

La Niña occurs when cooler than average ocean temperatures occur in the Pacific.
La Niña Winter Ends: What usually follows in the spring?
Monday morning we could see snow more organized in our southwest zones.
Snow showers Sunday, activity holds into Monday too
FILE - Protesters hold signs to protest gun violence at a student sit in at the Michigan state...
Gun reform coming in Michigan after 2nd school mass shooting
Helicopter transport service provider shuts down
Flint man convicted in 2020 murder of his mother

Latest News

Best public elementary schools in Michigan
Local team to compete in national rocketry competition
Here are the top stories we're following today.
TV5 News Update: Monday Morning, March 13th
TV5 News Update- Sunday evening, March 12