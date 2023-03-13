Man who killed 3 people, 1 dog because he wanted to ‘terminate’ the homeless receives sentence

Tristan Tidwell pleaded guilty but mentally ill to three first-degree murder charges in the consecutive shootings that happened on Sept. 6, 2021. (Source: KVVU)
By Elaine Emerson and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) – A man who shot and killed three people in 2021 because he said he wanted to “terminate” the homeless was sentenced Friday to three consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole.

Tristan Tidwell pleaded guilty but mentally ill to three first-degree murder charges in the consecutive shootings that happened within the span of two hours on Sept. 6, 2021.

On that day, North Las Vegas police found three people and one dog dead at three separate locations. At the time, police originally thought the three shootings were unrelated, but later identified Tidwell as the suspect linking all the deaths.

Initially, Tidwell only admitted to killing the dog, claiming “anything without a home gets terminated,” but later also admitted to killing the other victims because he thought they were homeless.

When police asked Tidwell if he thought it was OK that he shot and killed three people, Tidwell reportedly said, “Oh no. It’s wrong. It’s against the law. But it has to be done.”

Tidwell was homeless himself at the time of the shootings, officials said.

Judge Tierra Jones in Clark County Court sentenced Tidwell to three consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

La Niña occurs when cooler than average ocean temperatures occur in the Pacific.
La Niña Winter Ends: What usually follows in the spring?
Best public elementary schools in Michigan
Monday morning we could see snow more organized in our southwest zones.
Snow showers Sunday, activity holds into Monday too
Eugene Larry Karakanen
Man arrested after hostage situation, armed standoff with police
FILE - Protesters hold signs to protest gun violence at a student sit in at the Michigan state...
Gun reform coming in Michigan after 2nd school mass shooting

Latest News

Despite social media rumors, there was not a direct threat toward Midland Public Schools this...
Midland police officer sentenced for operating a vehicle while intoxicated
FILE - Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., speaks to reporters following a...
Mitch McConnell released from hospital, headed to inpatient rehab
President Biden took the state with the UK, Australian prime ministers.
Biden announces nuclear-powered submarines for Australia
President Biden took the state with the UK, Australian prime ministers.
Biden remarks on AUKUS partnership
Report sheds light on complaints against animal rescue