Midland police officer sentenced for operating a vehicle while intoxicated

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - A Midland police officer has been sentenced to jail after he pleaded guilty to a charge of driving while intoxicated.

Jason Gatrell was placed on administrative leave after he was involved in a one-car crash on Oct. 1 in the area of Monroe and N. Sturgeon Road in Midland County’s Larkin Township.

Related: Midland police officer on leave after being involved in drunk-driving crash, police chief says

Investigators said Gatrell was driving his personal vehicle and was off-duty at the time.

In the settlement plea conference on Jan. 31, Gatrell pleaded guilty to operating a vehicle while intoxicated, according to the Midland County Prosecutor.

Related: Midland police officer pleads guilty to charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated

A judge sentenced Gatrell to jail and 12 months probation.

Read next:

MSP: Two dead after Saginaw shooting

MSP: Ambulance service investigated for financial crimes

Crime Stoppers looking for wanted man

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.