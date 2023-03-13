MSP: Ambulance service investigated for financial crimes

STAT EMS ambulance.
STAT EMS ambulance.(WNEM)
By Emily Brown
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A local ambulance service in Flint is being investigated, Michigan State Police Lt. Kim Vetter said.

MSP is investigating a complaint made against STAT EMS, Vetter said, adding the investigation involves possible financial crimes involving the owner/operator of the ambulance service.

“This is an ongoing investigation that will likely take some time,” Vetter said.

She said once the investigation is completed, the report will be sent to Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton for potential criminal charges.

