Scattered snow Monday, drying out midweek

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Snow showers carried through Sunday, though it struggled to stick to the ground once we headed into the afternoon hours. We’re going to see nearly a repeat of that today too, just a light, manageable snow that will mostly melt on contact during the afternoon. It’s just this morning where we have seen light accumulations on roads, especially towards Central Michigan. After today, dry weather holds through the middle of the week.

Today

As you head out to the bus stops this morning, grab your snow boots if you’re in Mount Pleasant, Alma, and Owosso! This is where the most persistent snow has been this morning. The drive in those areas is also seeing some slowdowns, but nothing major has come in so far this morning. If you can leave a couple of extra minutes early, you may want to!

Monday will see scattered snow showers moving through. (WNEM)

Highs today reach up to around 32 degrees, but with upper 20s up north. The wind will be from the north at 5 to 15 mph, so our shoreline communities are finally going to get a little bit of a break from the wind coming right off the water!

Monday holds highs in the lower 30s. (WNEM)

Tonight

With the exception of the Northern Thumb, everyone dries out tonight but holds onto mostly cloudy skies. Huron County should still see some isolated lake-effect snow showers from the continued northerly wind overnight. That could bolster some snow totals there. When everything wraps up near sunrise Tuesday though, snow totals from Monday and Monday night are expected to land around 1″ or less if you’re outside of our southwestern zones and the Northern Thumb. In the two latter locations, totals will land between 1″ and 2″. The two-day total including Sunday’s snow will be around 1″ to 3″ across our area.

Most areas will land at 1" or less. (WNEM)

Tuesday

Clouds are going to hold on initially to start the day, but by the afternoon decreasing clouds will lead to mostly sunny skies! The Thumb will take a few more hours than inland locations to see the clouds leave. This does bring mostly clear skies Tuesday night. Highs on Tuesday stay cool though, only around 34 degrees. Wind direction partially owes to this with a northwest wind from 5 to 15 mph, gusting to 20 mph.

Highs on Tuesday stay in the 30s. (WNEM)

There is a chance of rain we’re watching for Friday, consistency in this potential has been outstanding since the weekend. Breezy conditions with gusts around 30 mph are possible around the time this rain moves in too, so this is all something we’ll watch as we head towards the end of the week. Stay tuned for updates!

Rainy and breezy conditions are possible on Friday. (WNEM)

For an early look into St. Patrick’s Day weekend, take a look at your full TV5 First Alert 7-Day Forecast!

