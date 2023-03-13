Whitmer’s MI Kids Back on Track Plan invests in students

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said the goal of her MI Kids Back on Track Plan is to invest in students, which she discussed with local educators in Flint Monday afternoon.

On Monday, March 13, Whitmer sat down with educators at Gladys Dillon Elementary School in Burton to discuss her MI Kids Back on Track Plan, a $300 million investment to expand tutoring across the state. The plan was included in the budget she proposed in February that now sits before the Michigan legislature. Eleven administrators, teachers, staff, and parents met alongside Whitmer for the round table discussion. Some of the discussion topics included relationships between staff and community members, finding a path to teaching, and parent involvement.

Whitmer and Tenesa Thompson, a parent of the district, mentioned some of the things they learned.

“I think that some of the investments that we’ve made over the last couple of years have contributed to the individualized learning plans and to the ability to give kids these after-school opportunities, tutoring, so it’s great to hear. I write these budgets, I sign them into law, but to be able to hear someone tell me that we paid for the room down the hall, and it is a happy space where kids are excited to come to at 6 a.m. as their parents are going to work or after school until they can come pick them up and get some tutoring support. That’s what it’s all about,” Whitmer said.

“So honored to be a part of it. I felt like I had a chance to not only express what has been working well but also to share some challenges that we had, and then to be able to hear some resolutions or some efforts going forward to resolve those challenges for families. Very pleased,” Thompson said.

In Whitmer’s closing comments, she discussed the importance of parent-teacher communication. She said she plans to continue to change the narrative around teaching and is looking for ways to encourage more people to go into education.

