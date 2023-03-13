Zebra bites, injures owner’s arm before it’s fatally shot

FILE - The large male zebra continued acting aggressively and charged at a deputy’s cruiser...
FILE - The large male zebra continued acting aggressively and charged at a deputy’s cruiser that had been positioned to keep the animal away from the victim, the sheriff's office said.(Ted Shaffrey | AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (AP) — A zebra attacked its owner at an Ohio home and bit the man’s arm before it was fatally shot by a sheriff’s deputy, authorities said.

The attack occurred around 5:30 p.m. Sunday in Circleville. Pickaway County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the home and found the man in a fenced-in field, lying on the ground.

The large male zebra continued acting aggressively and charged at a deputy’s cruiser that had been positioned to keep the animal away from the victim, the sheriff’s office said. One deputy was able to briefly scare it away using their cruiser’s horn and sirens, but the zebra continued to charge at deputies and other first responders and eventually was shot and killed.

It was not clear what caused the zebra’s aggressive behavior, but officials said it may have been trying to protect some female zebras that were in the same field.

The zebra’s owner was hospitalized but is expected to recover. No other injuries to humans or animals were reported.

Zebras are not considered exotic animals under Ohio law.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

La Niña occurs when cooler than average ocean temperatures occur in the Pacific.
La Niña Winter Ends: What usually follows in the spring?
Best public elementary schools in Michigan
Monday morning we could see snow more organized in our southwest zones.
Snow showers Sunday, activity holds into Monday too
Eugene Larry Karakanen
Man arrested after hostage situation, armed standoff with police
FILE - Protesters hold signs to protest gun violence at a student sit in at the Michigan state...
Gun reform coming in Michigan after 2nd school mass shooting

Latest News

Despite social media rumors, there was not a direct threat toward Midland Public Schools this...
Midland police officer sentenced for operating a vehicle while intoxicated
FILE - Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., speaks to reporters following a...
Mitch McConnell released from hospital, headed to inpatient rehab
President Biden took the state with the UK, Australian prime ministers.
Biden announces nuclear-powered submarines for Australia
President Biden took the state with the UK, Australian prime ministers.
Biden remarks on AUKUS partnership
Report sheds light on complaints against animal rescue