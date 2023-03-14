Bay Co. Narcotics investigation results in fentanyl, weapons seizures

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - A large amount of cash, drugs and weapons were seized during a Strike Team Investigative Narcotics Group investigation, Michigan State Police said.

MSP said STING executed a search warrant at a Bay County resident on March 8 after a year-long investigation.

45-year-old Jessie Alan Bennett of Bentley, was arraigned in the 74th District Court on March 8 on several charges:

Delivery/Manufacture Methamphetamine

Delivery/Manufacture (cocaine, heroin or another narcotic) less than 50 grams

Felony Firearm, Weapons - Firearms – short-barreled rifle

State Police said the investigation led to the execution of two search warrants at Bennett’s residence. The first, in March of 2022, which resulted in the seizure of 186 grams of fentanyl, 150 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 16 firearms and a large sum of cash.

Investigators said the firearms were a combination of rifles, handguns, and shotguns.

MSP said Bennett is a convicted felon who was manufacturing and assembling firearms at his residence.

The March 8, 2023, search warrant seized 250 grams of fentanyl, crystal methamphetamine, a large sum of cash, several firearms including two semiautomatic pistols and eight rifles. One of the rifles was reported stolen.

MSP added a large quantity of fentanyl was discovered in a child’s bedroom.

Read next:

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.