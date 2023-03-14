City Council approves purchase of body cameras, tasers for Midland PD

(City of Midland)
By Emily Brown
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - The Midland City Council voted to purchase body cameras, tasers, and other equipment for the Midland Police Department.

City Council members voted 3 to 5 to execute a five year agreement and annual purchase orders for equipment provided by Axon Enterprise, Inc. of Scottsdale, Arizona, the City Council said.

The purchases for the equipment will not exceed $618,000, the City Council said, adding that they also approved a budget transfer for $63,000 from the General Fund City Manager’s Contingency to the Police Department budget.

With those funds, the City Council said they will purchase 40 body-worn cameras, 40 TASER 10 conducted energy weapons, 11 in-car camera systems, and evidence management software in accord with Sec. 2-18 of the Code of Ordinances for the city of Midland.

Read next:

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Best public elementary schools in Michigan
La Niña occurs when cooler than average ocean temperatures occur in the Pacific.
La Niña Winter Ends: What usually follows in the spring?
Eugene Larry Karakanen
Man arrested after hostage situation, armed standoff with police
STAT EMS ambulance.
MSP: Ambulance service investigated for financial crimes
Despite social media rumors, there was not a direct threat toward Midland Public Schools this...
Midland police officer sentenced for operating a vehicle while intoxicated

Latest News

A large amount of cash, drugs and weapons were seized during a Strike Team Investigative...
Bay Co. Narcotics investigation results in fentanyl, weapons seizures
There is a traffic alert.
Johnson St. Bridge closed through June
TV5 news update: Tuesday afternoon, March 14
Flushing explosion/fire aftermath scene.
Explosion, fire reduces business, storage to rubble