City Council approves purchase of body cameras, tasers for Midland PD
MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - The Midland City Council voted to purchase body cameras, tasers, and other equipment for the Midland Police Department.
City Council members voted 3 to 5 to execute a five year agreement and annual purchase orders for equipment provided by Axon Enterprise, Inc. of Scottsdale, Arizona, the City Council said.
The purchases for the equipment will not exceed $618,000, the City Council said, adding that they also approved a budget transfer for $63,000 from the General Fund City Manager’s Contingency to the Police Department budget.
With those funds, the City Council said they will purchase 40 body-worn cameras, 40 TASER 10 conducted energy weapons, 11 in-car camera systems, and evidence management software in accord with Sec. 2-18 of the Code of Ordinances for the city of Midland.
