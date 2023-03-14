Drier weather settles in for Tuesday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - After off and on snow the last few days, a drier stretch of weather is just around the corner!

Any remaining snow tonight should gradually come to an end nto Tuesday morning if not before, and we should be able to get the sun back for a couple of days. Although it may not feel like it, the spring season is on the 7-Day forecast now and by the end of this week, it may start feeling like it, even if just for a moment.

This Evening & Overnight

Skies will remain mostly cloudy through this evening and most of the overnight, but as we approach daybreak on Tuesday, we may start seeing some breaks in the clouds, especially in areas farther to the west.

Snow may linger in the Thumb early Tuesday. (WNEM)

Before we get there, snow will have to end. It should end in most areas by early in the overnight, if not before, but the Thumb will have a chance to see some of these snow showers go into Tuesday morning, especially the eastern sections. Additional accumulations from this point forward (8 PM and onward), if any, should be relatively minor.

Lows tonight will settle in the teens. (WNEM)

Temperatures will drop into the teens tonight, so be mindful of any untreated roads on Tuesday morning’s commute. Winds will remain northwesterly through the night around 10 to 15 miles per hour, so plan for wind chills in the single numbers to low teens tomorrow.

Tuesday

Clouds will linger longest to the east on Tuesday. (WNEM)

Skies will gradually open up from northwest to southeast through the day on Tuesday, with the Thumb being the last to clear. It may not be until closer to late afternoon before these areas start to break up the clouds in a significant way.

Highs will be in the 30s on Tuesday. (WNEM)

High temperatures will remain in the upper 20s to middle 30s on Tuesday, with a northwesterly wind around 10 to 15 miles per hour keeping things chilly, with wind chills more likely in the teens to middle 20s.

Dry weather keeps on rolling Tuesday night, with lows dropping into the teens once again.

