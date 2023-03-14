Explosion, fire reduces business, storage to rubble

Flushing explosion/fire aftermath scene.
Flushing explosion/fire aftermath scene.
By Emily Brown
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 10:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - An overnight fire in Flushing caused some explosions, according to Flushing Fire Chief Jim Michael.

The fire broke out at Rock Solid Concrete about 11 p.m. Monday at a barn where equipment is stored.

According to the fire department, crews were able to knock out the fire in about an hour.

TV5 got a look at the aftermath of the scene.

“There was some explosions, there was a lot of settling inside. There was hydraulic oil. It was part of it was a concrete business, part of it was storage,” Michael said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

