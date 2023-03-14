Explosion, fire reduces business, storage to rubble

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - An overnight fire in Flushing caused some explosions, according to Flushing Fire Chief Jim Michael.

The fire broke out at Rock Solid Concrete about 11 p.m. Monday at a barn where equipment is stored.

According to the fire department, crews were able to knock out the fire in about an hour.

TV5 got a look at the aftermath of the scene.

Autoplay Caption

“There was some explosions, there was a lot of settling inside. There was hydraulic oil. It was part of it was a concrete business, part of it was storage,” Michael said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Stay with TV5 as we continue to follow this developing story.

Read next:

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.