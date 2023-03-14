Few snow showers in the Thumb, then dry weather returns

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Snow showers have mostly come to an end with skies beginning to clear in our western counties. The only snow left is across the Thumb thanks to lake-effect this morning. This will be the only area seeing snow today, then dry weather returns everywhere. That will hold through Wednesday too. We’ll see temperatures stay cooler today with a continued northwest wind, then a warm up on Wednesday!

Today

Have your layers for the bus stops this morning, it is colder than Monday! Wind chills are in the single digits up north and only just past 10 degrees farther south. This is with a northwest wind at 5 to 15 mph, gusting to 20 mph. We’ll stick with that same wind speed and direction through today. Wind chills will only make their way into the 20s by this afternoon.

Tuesday wind chills only reach the 20s in the afternoon. (WNEM)

Highs today will reach up to around 34 to 35 degrees outside of the Thumb, but some communities to the east won’t even leave the 20s today. That’s due to clouds handing on longer over the Thumb. Anywhere outside of there though, plenty of sun is expected!

Tuesday will see 30s west, with upper 20s east. (WNEM)

Tonight

Everyone will see clear skies tonight, but this will allow for some cold conditions. Lows fall to around 16 degrees in the Tri-Cities, then single digits farther north. You’ll certainly need your cold weather gear when you get your Wednesday morning started. The wind overnight will be from the northwest initially, then shifting southwest with a speed of only 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday night will be cold falling into the teens and single digits. (WNEM)

Wednesday

The wind turning to the southwest will help temperatures take a total flip from where they reached Tuesday. We expect a high of 44 degrees on Wednesday with a continued southwest wind from 5 to 10 mph. Mostly sunny skies are expected too! We’ll just have some high clouds creating “bright-overcast” conditions during the late-afternoon hours.

Wednesday will be much warmer than Tuesday. (WNEM)

Friday - Chance of Rain

Some things to know is that it’s still too early for specifics on a town-by-town basis for timing and how much rain to be expected, but generally we’re still seeing good signs for a storm system to pass through the Great Lakes creating rain for Mid-Michigan. This is due to the amount of moisture being pulled up from the south with it, but also due to our area staying on the warm side of the storm. Currently, our earlier projections for rainfall still land at-or-above 0.50″ for much of the region, so we are expecting wet and messy conditions (especially in yards and grassy areas).

Friday will see rain moving into Mid-Michigan. (WNEM)

The wind will also pick up due to a strengthening low-level jet stream, causing wind gusts of 30+ mph on Friday. This wind will be from the southwest. This storm will pull plenty of 45+ degrees temperatures into the area too, but cooling back to the 30s for the weekend behind the storm. Take a look at the extended forecast in your full TV5 First Alert 7-Day Forecast!

