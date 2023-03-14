Johnson St. Bridge closed through June
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The Johnson Street Bridge in Saginaw will be closed until June 30.
The bridge, located between Niagara and N. Washington/M-13, closed on Tuesday.
The city of Saginaw said crews will be performing preventative bridge maintenance work on the Johnson Street Bridge, which is requiring a full bridge closure starting Tuesday, March 14 until Friday, June 30.
The city said the two eastbound and westbound lanes will be closed to through traffic.
Follow the detour setup or seek an alternate route if possible.
