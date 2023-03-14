Johnson St. Bridge closed through June

There is a traffic alert.
There is a traffic alert.(WNEM)
By Emily Brown
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 12:53 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The Johnson Street Bridge in Saginaw will be closed until June 30.

The bridge, located between Niagara and N. Washington/M-13, closed on Tuesday.

The city of Saginaw said crews will be performing preventative bridge maintenance work on the Johnson Street Bridge, which is requiring a full bridge closure starting Tuesday, March 14 until Friday, June 30.

The city said the two eastbound and westbound lanes will be closed to through traffic.

Follow the detour setup or seek an alternate route if possible.

Read next:

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Best public elementary schools in Michigan
La Niña occurs when cooler than average ocean temperatures occur in the Pacific.
La Niña Winter Ends: What usually follows in the spring?
Eugene Larry Karakanen
Man arrested after hostage situation, armed standoff with police
STAT EMS ambulance.
MSP: Ambulance service investigated for financial crimes
Despite social media rumors, there was not a direct threat toward Midland Public Schools this...
Midland police officer sentenced for operating a vehicle while intoxicated

Latest News

City Council approves purchase of body cameras, tasers for Midland PD
A large amount of cash, drugs and weapons were seized during a Strike Team Investigative...
Bay Co. Narcotics investigation results in fentanyl, weapons seizures
TV5 news update: Tuesday afternoon, March 14
Flushing explosion/fire aftermath scene.
Explosion, fire reduces business, storage to rubble