Pediatrician advocates allowance for pregnant women, children in Flint

Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha is working on a project to tackle poverty in Flint.
By WNEM Digital
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 10:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha is working on a project to tackle poverty in Flint.

“We would like to give every pregnant mom and every child an allowance until the age of 5, an allowance, an unconditional cash allowance,” the Flint pediatrician and public health advocate said.

During Monday’s city council meeting, Hanna-Attisha told council members 50 percent of Flint children live in poverty, which she said affects long-term physical and mental health and education.

She said the proposed allowances would be pre-natal and be given to every mom and child. They have started raising money for the initiative and are requesting federal pandemic aid to help.

The project would cost $10 million a year. Hanna-Attisha wants the program to last five years.

She said it has never been done for an entire city, just for smaller groups.

