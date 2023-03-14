Sun continues Wednesday, rain returns Thursday & Friday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - It’s been a beautiful day around Mid-Michigan, although temperatures have been a little chilly, despite all the sunshine.

The Thumb took longest to clear with northerly winds keeping lake-effect clouds around through the first part of the day, but now everyone is seeing sunshine as of 4:30 PM this afternoon. It’s in the Thumb where we’ve also been stuck in the 20s most of the day, and wind chills have been in the teens.

There should be some improvement temperature wise on Wednesday, with more bright skies for one more day before rain returns later this week.

This Evening & Overnight

Skies will remain clear through the evening and overnight hours, and with winds dying down a bit later tonight, that should set us up for an efficient cool down period later tonight.

Lows will settle in the teens again tonight. (WNEM)

Temperatures that are in the 20s and 30s this afternoon should drop off quickly into the teens after midnight, with some single digit lows possible by the morning hours. Wind chills will feel a few degrees cooler in areas that the wind stays up overnight, though thankfully that wind should be lighter. That wind will turn from northwesterly to westerly into Wednesday morning’s commute and bus stops.

Wednesday

Expect another day filled with sunshine on Wednesday, with winds taking more of a southwesterly turn through the morning. We should see those winds land around 5 to 15 miles per hour through the day. This southwesterly turn should help us warm up even more.

Highs will be in the 40s for most tomorrow. (WNEM)

Highs on Wednesday should return to the low 40s for many parts of Mid-Michigan, though a few areas may still be stuck in the upper 30s.

Dry weather continues on Wednesday evening, though a few more high clouds will try and filter in during the late afternoon and evening hours. Overnight lows on Wednesday night won’t be quite as cold with the clouds, falling only to the 30s.

Thursday & Friday Rain

The first of the showers with our Thursday and Friday storm system could be as soon as Thursday morning, however those showers are not likely to be widespread or heavy. The best chance of these occurring would also be in our areas north of the Tri-Cities. We’ll keep an eye on this the next 24 hours and should have a better feeling on Wednesday.

Highs on Thursday ahead of the rain, even with mostly cloudy skies, will take another jump, with lower to middle 40s expected.

Rain becomes more common Thursday evening. (WNEM)

Rain becomes more likely into the evening hours and once it arrives, it will be around for awhile, right through late Thursday night and early Friday. Most of the rain should finish up by Friday morning or early Friday afternoon as the dry slot of the system moves in, but stay tuned as that part of the forecast may be refined a bit.

Rain is widespread late Thursday night and Friday. (WNEM)

Rainfall amounts are generally expected to fall between 0.50″ to 1″ at this time. We should be able to handle this amount of rain, though some nuisance standing water appears possible.

Highs will be in the 40s for most tomorrow. (WNEM)

Winds will be gusty with this system, with gusts picking up on Friday to around 30 to 40 miles per hour. We’ll monitor these closely too, and let you know if there are any Wind Advisories issued.

Wind gusts between 30 and 40 mph are possible on Friday. (WNEM)

