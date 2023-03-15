Bay Co. man wins $300K on scratch-off ticket

A Bay County man won $300,000 on a Michigan Lottery scratch-off ticket.
A Bay County man won $300,000 on a Michigan Lottery scratch-off ticket.(Michigan Lottery)
By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 9:14 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - A Bay County man won $300,000 on a Michigan Lottery scratch-off ticket.

The 46-year-old man, who chose to remain anonymous, won the prize playing the Bingo Blockbuster instant game. He bought the winning ticket at Southside Market, located at 1700 Cass Ave. in Bay City.

“I was at the store and bought two $30 tickets and won $100, so I used some of my winnings to purchase more tickets,” the player said. “I hardly ever play the Bingo games, but there was one Bingo Blockbuster ticket left on the roll, so I decided to purchase it.

“I scratched the barcode and scanned it right away and got a message to file a claim. I scanned it a few more times and kept getting the same message, so I drove straight to the Lottery office in Saginaw to find out what I’d won. When the Lottery employee told me the ticket was a $300,000 winning ticket, I thought I had heard her wrong at first. It still doesn’t feel real as I’m sitting here claiming the prize!”

He plans to complete some home renovations with his winnings and then invest the remainder.

“Winning $300,000 is humbling and came at the perfect time,” the player said.

