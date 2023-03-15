Bright skies Wednesday before rain returns Thursday & Friday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Clouds cleared-out across the Thumb in the middle of Tuesday afternoon and everyone has had clear skies on Tuesday night. This has led to a cold start today, but we’ll have plenty of sun to make up for it! That sun, along with a wind shift, will also make us noticeably warmer than Tuesday.

Rain returns Thursday, mostly in the evening, which will last into Friday. This will be a decent amount of rain though no major water impacts are expected, but it will also be windy. Conditions will calm down a bit into the weekend.

Today

Bus stops are in good shape with dry roads and weather, it’s just chilly so you’ll want to have your cold weather gear heading out. We’ll stick with the sun through most of today, we just see some high clouds later this afternoon. This will continue to keep bright, filtered sunny conditions though! Highs reach up to 43 degrees, and 46 degrees in Flint, due to the southwest wind holding speeds from 5 to 15 mph.

Wednesday will sees temperatures in the 40s with a southwest wind. (WNEM)

Tonight

Clouds will build in more overnight leading to mostly cloudy conditions, though no rain will be associated with them. Lows will also be kept warmer as a result, falling to around 34 degrees. The southwest wind from 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 20 mph will also help keep lows “milder.”

Thursday & Friday

There is the chance for a few sprinkles up north on Thursday morning, but if any rain is seen it will not be substantial. The midday period Thursday will be dry, but near dinner and through the evening is where rain begins to pick up with the incoming storm system. This will be all rain on Thursday with temperatures in the 40s. There will be a southwest wind from 5 to 15 mph in the evening.

Rain picks up more Thursday evening. (WNEM)

Thursday night will see more rain moving across Mid-Michigan. This will carry over into the morning hours on Friday too. Be prepared for soaked conditions for the bus stops and morning drive on St. Patrick’s Day. Wind gusts at this time will still be on the lower end, only around 15 to 20 mph. There also won’t be any threat of ice or freezing on Thursday night with lows only falling to around 38 degrees.

Plenty of rain will be moving through Friday morning. (WNEM)

By Friday afternoon, we could see a few snow showers mixing in on the backside of the rain. Any snow should be brief though, and with the warmer temperatures that will have preceded it, accumulations are not expected to be very notable (especially if we even see any accumulations). Temperatures are expected to stay in the 40s for much of Friday too.

Friday only sees snow showers briefly after the rain. (WNEM)

Rain totals will land between 0.50″ and 1″ with totals increasing from south to north. About the only way we could see totals coming in at less than 0.50″ is if the dry slot cuts in sooner on Friday, which would reduce those totals. While no major water issues are expected, we could still see some puddles and standing water in our typical low-lying areas or spots with poor drainage.

Totals will fall between 0.50" and 1". (WNEM)

Wind gusts pick up Friday afternoon, the morning will be relatively tame wind-wise. By the afternoon, gusts will pick up to between 30 and 40 mph. The direction will mostly be west southwest. Gusts this strong will last into the evening, but by Friday night they’ll slow back down below 30 mph.

Friday PM will see wind gusts up to around 40 mph. (WNEM)

For a look beyond Friday, head over to our full First Alert 7-Day Forecast! The kick-off to spring looks nice!

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.