Clouds move in tonight, rain returns Thursday & Friday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - It’s been another beautiful day around Mid-Michigan, and going along with the sunshine, temperatures that aren’t quite as chilly!

Most of us managed to get into the 40s this afternoon, but even those who didn’t, built upon their temperatures of yesterday to get a bit warmer. The southwesterly wind certainly helped with that and despite clouds moving in the next few days, the warmer temperatures will stick around with that wind continuing through Thursday and early Friday.

This Evening & Overnight

Although clouds have briefly moved over a few areas this afternoon, we should see a few more hours of sunshine before the day is done and sunset occurs (7:42 PM). Clouds will eventually take over late this evening and overnight, ahead of our next rain chance that arrives on Thursday and Friday.

Low temperatures will be much warmer tonight. (WNEM)

Despite the clouds, we should be able to stay dry through tonight. Clouds will also keep us warmer than the last few nights, with lows remaining in the 30s, with a southwesterly wind around 5 to 15 miles per hour.

Thursday & Friday Rain

Although we can’t completely rule out a shower as soon as the morning hours on Thursday, those are expected to be spotty at best, with the best chance coming north of the Tri-Cities. If those develop, if they do so in our area at all, should wind down quickly, with dry weather taking back over late in the morning and most of the afternoon.

Despite the clouds, highs will be in the 40s again Thursday. (WNEM)

Ahead of the rain, highs should warm back up well into the 40s tomorrow, with an outside chance at 50 in some of our southern locations. Winds on Thursday will remain out of the southwest around 5 to 15 miles per hour with gusts near 20 miles per hour.

Rain is expected to arrive late in the afternoon or early evening Thursday. (WNEM)

Rain is expected to arrive late in the afternoon or early evening for our western areas (4-6 PM), before expanding to the east through the rest of the evening. We should be seeing rain over most, if not all of the area by 8 PM.

Rain will become more widespread Thursday evening into Friday. (WNEM)

Once rain returns, it will last through the overnight and Friday morning before winding down into the afternoon hours. Any showers that remain after the system pulls away would be scattered the rest of the evening. This rain is not expected to result in torrential downpours, but with it lasting for several hours, everyone is looking at a decent rainfall. Totals are expected to land between 0.25″ to 0.75″.

Rainfall totals from Thursday through Friday. (WNEM)

Before the system ends for good, it’s not out of the question a few snowflakes pass through, but these are not expected to result in any significant snow.

The system will be pulling away from us on Friday afternoon. (WNEM)

Not to get lost in the focus of rain, will be the wind on Friday. As the morning goes on Friday, winds will start turning westerly and the gusts will pick up. We should see gusts between 30 to 45 miles per hour on Friday, highest in the afternoon and evening.

