Flint Fire Department to get new fire truck

Flint, Mich. (WNEM) - The Flint Fire Department will be getting a much-needed new set of wheels to be able to respond and eliminate dangers across the city.

The department has received approval to purchase a new truck as a step to begin replacing their aging ones.

The decision was made at Monday night’s City Council meeting with a unanimous vote of approval.

The Flint Fire Department has been using its current trucks for nearly 30 years with some of them dating back to 1995. The trucks also have their fair share of wear and tear with more than 175,000 miles on them.

With fire trucks being a key element for first responders, Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley said it was critical that they get an updated truck so firefighters can continue to keep the community safe.

“When we talk about fire apparatuses and also vehicles there’s a need to have a rebirth of new equipment every so often because they have so much wear and tear when we’re actually out there fighting fires and doing the things that are necessary to save life and the welfare of property. So, we’re very blessed to be able to go into a purchase of some new vehicles and replenishing our fleet,” Neeley said. “And this was no additional cost to taxpaying citizens in the city of Flint. So, this is a blessing nevertheless, so we’re so happy to be able to put revenue and resources to be able to protect residents inside the great city of Flint.”

The cost of the truck is around $750,000.

Neeley said the truck is in the process of being assembled and they expect it to be ready within the next nine months.

The truck will be paid for using additional funding from the federal government.

