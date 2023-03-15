Liberty and Independence Bridges to close

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - The Bay City Bridge Partners have requested complete closures on the Liberty and Independence bridges.

Liberty Bridge will be closed on Thursday, March 16 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Independence Bridge will be closed starting at 7 a.m. on March 21 until 11 p.m. on March 31.

Motorists will need to seek alternate routes.

