Liberty and Independence Bridges to close

There is a traffic alert.
There is a traffic alert.(WNEM)
By Emily Brown
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 11:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - The Bay City Bridge Partners have requested complete closures on the Liberty and Independence bridges.

Liberty Bridge will be closed on Thursday, March 16 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Independence Bridge will be closed starting at 7 a.m. on March 21 until 11 p.m. on March 31.

Motorists will need to seek alternate routes.

Read next:

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five suspects were arrested Wednesday morning after they broke into a marijuana store, fled the...
Police chase after marijuana store burglarized ends in crash
Best public elementary schools in Michigan
Flushing explosion/fire aftermath scene.
Flushing explosion, fire under investigation
There is a traffic alert.
Johnson St. Bridge closed through June
La Niña occurs when cooler than average ocean temperatures occur in the Pacific.
La Niña Winter Ends: What usually follows in the spring?

Latest News

In a race that had more twists and turns than a Victorian melodrama, Erik Jones put the vaunted...
NASCAR driver unveils gift to his former elementary school
Five suspects were arrested Wednesday morning after they broke into a marijuana store, fled the...
Police chase after marijuana store burglarized ends in crash
A Bay County man won $300,000 on a Michigan Lottery scratch-off ticket.
Bay Co. man wins $300K on scratch-off ticket
Here are the top stories we're following today.
TV5 News Update: Wednesday Morning, March 15th