Police investigating hit and run in Saginaw Twp

SAGINAW TWP., Mich. (WNEM) – The Saginaw Township Police Department is investigating a hit and run.

The Saginaw Township Police Department said the incident occurred on March 5 in the Kroger parking lot at 4672 State Street.

Police said a light-colored car with an Arizona license plate struck a parked vehicle and a pedestrian. According to police, the pedestrian suffered a severe injury.

Anyone with information about this hit and run is asked to contact Det. Jackson or Det. Sgt. Brooks with the Saginaw Township Police Department at 989-793-2310.

