Police investigating hit and run in Saginaw Twp
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAGINAW TWP., Mich. (WNEM) – The Saginaw Township Police Department is investigating a hit and run.
The Saginaw Township Police Department said the incident occurred on March 5 in the Kroger parking lot at 4672 State Street.
Police said a light-colored car with an Arizona license plate struck a parked vehicle and a pedestrian. According to police, the pedestrian suffered a severe injury.
Anyone with information about this hit and run is asked to contact Det. Jackson or Det. Sgt. Brooks with the Saginaw Township Police Department at 989-793-2310.
