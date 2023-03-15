Police chase after marijuana store burglarized ends in crash

By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 8:13 AM EDT
BAY CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Five suspects were arrested Wednesday morning after they broke into a marijuana store, fled the scene, and then crashed into a police cruiser, Bay County Sheriff Troy Cunningham said.

The suspects are accused of breaking into Smoke Society on Wilder Road in Bangor Township shortly before 5 a.m. on Wednesday, March 15.

A “be on the lookout” alert was sent out and the suspects’ vehicle was spotted in Saginaw where a chase began, Cunningham said.

The chase ended when the suspects’ vehicle crashed into a Michigan State Police cruiser near Dixie Highway and Herzog Road in Bridgeport Township, Cunningham said.

The suspects were spotted throwing evidence out the window of their vehicle during the chase, Cunningham said.

The sheriff said there has been a trend of burglaries at dispensaries in the county.

