Vigil held on anniversary of Mt. Morris Twp woman’s death

MT. MORRIS TWP., Mich. (WNEM) – People gathered for a vigil on Tuesday to honor the life of a Mt. Morris Township woman who was killed in a crash one year ago.

“We wanted to take the opportunity just to celebrate her life and what she meant to us and the community,” said Beckie Wilson, daughter of the victim.

Emotions were high as family members and friends of Debbie Wescoat gathered in Mt. Morris Township on Tuesday, March 14 for the one-year anniversary of her death. They held a candlelight vigil in honor of the life that was taken too soon.

“She was just filled with life and love and if anybody wanted the shirt off her back, she’d give it to him,” Wilson said. “She would do absolutely anything to help anybody and just a bucket full of joy.”

Family and friends consoled each other near the intersection where the 67-year-old died in a head-on collision.

Wescoat’s Chevy Blazer was traveling northbound on Clio Road when her vehicle was struck head-on. Investigators were called to Clio and West Stanley Roads around noon on March 14, 2022.

According to investigators, Ryan Darga was heading south in the northbound lane.

Now, the family is fighting to keep Darga off the roads.

“Keep him off the roads so another family doesn’t go through this. This is the utmost worst year I think we’ve ever had to come through,” said Tracie Couturier, another daughter of Wescoat’s.

Darga pleaded guilty to operating while intoxicated on March 7 and is scheduled for a sentencing hearing on April 17 at 2:30 p.m., a sentence the family is hoping will bring justice for the life of a beloved mother.

“The way that we thought we could fight for justice for her is to ensure that he was given a sentence that was more fair to the crime and not a slap on the wrist,” said Wilson.

