WATCH LIVE: Whitmer, Giffords hold gun safety rally

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Congresswoman Gabby Giffords are holding a gun safety rally in Lansing.
The rally is in support of gun violence prevention legislation in the Michigan Legislature.
This week, state Democrats are expected to present an 11-bill gun safety package that includes safe storage laws, universal background checks, and extreme risk protection orders.
