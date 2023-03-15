WATCH LIVE: Whitmer, Giffords hold gun safety rally

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Congresswoman Gabby Giffords are holding a gun safety rally in Lansing.

The rally is in support of gun violence prevention legislation in the Michigan Legislature.

This week, state Democrats are expected to present an 11-bill gun safety package that includes safe storage laws, universal background checks, and extreme risk protection orders.

