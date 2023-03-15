WATCH LIVE: Whitmer, Giffords hold gun safety rally

By WNEM Digital
Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Congresswoman Gabby Giffords are holding a gun safety rally in Lansing.

The rally is in support of gun violence prevention legislation in the Michigan Legislature.

This week, state Democrats are expected to present an 11-bill gun safety package that includes safe storage laws, universal background checks, and extreme risk protection orders.

Read next:

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Best public elementary schools in Michigan
Flushing explosion/fire aftermath scene.
Flushing explosion, fire under investigation
There is a traffic alert.
Johnson St. Bridge closed through June
La Niña occurs when cooler than average ocean temperatures occur in the Pacific.
La Niña Winter Ends: What usually follows in the spring?
A new report is shedding light on some of the complaints against a local animal shelter.
Report sheds light on complaints against animal rescue

Latest News

A Bay County man won $300,000 on a Michigan Lottery scratch-off ticket.
Bay Co. man wins $300K on scratch-off ticket
Five suspects were arrested Wednesday morning after they broke into a marijuana store, fled the...
Police chase after marijuana store burglarized ends in crash
Here are the top stories we're following today.
TV5 News Update: Wednesday Morning, March 15th
People gathered for a vigil on Tuesday to honor the life of a Mt. Morris Township woman who was...
Vigil held on anniversary of Mt. Morris Twp woman’s death