Whitmer, Giffords hold gun safety rally in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and former Congresswoman Gabby Giffords held a gun safety rally in Lansing on Wednesday, March 15.

“We are done only offering thoughts and prayers. It is time for action. That’s why I am so grateful to you,” Whitmer said. “Thank you for voting for making this possible, and thank you to Gabby Giffords who is spending her life fighting to make sure the horrific scene she had to live through doesn’t happen to others. I’m proud to be here with all of you. Let’s get it done.”

The rally was in support of gun violence prevention legislation in the Michigan Legislature.

This week, state Democrats are expected to present an 11-bill gun safety package that includes safe storage laws, universal background checks, and extreme risk protection orders.

