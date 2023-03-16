Body of missing boater recovered from Tittabawassee River

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The body of a missing man has been recovered from the Tittabawassee River after a boat capsized last month.

Fire Chief Mike Cousins said first responders were notified on Feb. 12 around 1:30 a.m. that a boat with two occupants capsized on the Tittabawassee River near the bridge on Gratiot Road.

Related: Emergency teams continue search for missing man

The Saginaw County Sheriff’s Department said that the boat had started to take on water, and one of the passengers was attempted to get the motor back running when his clothing got tangled. The other passenger was able to free his friend’s clothing, but he starting taking water into his overalls. He took off his clothes and swam to shore, but the man said he saw his friend go under and not resurface.

That afternoon, the Saginaw County Sheriff’s office identified the missing man as Nathan James Robbins, a 26-year-old man from Tittabawassee Township.

On Thursday, March 16 the Saginaw County Sheriff’s Department announced Robbins’ body was found on Wednesday, March 15.

The sheriff’s office will be hosting a live press conference at 1 p.m. this afternoon to address the body recovery with the public.

Read next:

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.